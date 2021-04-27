Centerpoint Advisors LLC Grows Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 738.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BTI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.97. 19,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732,528. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The stock has a market cap of $86.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $0.7412 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on BTI. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

