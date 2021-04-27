Centaur Price Hits $0.0138 on Top Exchanges (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. During the last week, Centaur has traded 14% higher against the dollar. One Centaur coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Centaur has a market cap of $15.51 million and $3.56 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00066252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00020842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00065138 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $431.80 or 0.00786070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00097898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,406.71 or 0.08022126 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,120,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

