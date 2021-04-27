Celestica (CLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Celestica has set its Q1 guidance at $0.18 to $0.24 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Celestica had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Celestica to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CLS opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. Celestica has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

