Celer Network (CELR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $323.40 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $323.40 million and $87.11 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0587 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00066544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00020577 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00064788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $443.60 or 0.00806854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00097464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,451.22 or 0.08096226 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

CELR is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,609,697 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

