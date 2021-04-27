CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stake Cut by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in CDW by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $983,200,000 after buying an additional 565,290 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $679,906,000 after purchasing an additional 665,708 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,333,000 after purchasing an additional 895,959 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $255,853,000 after purchasing an additional 50,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,435. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $183.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.75 and a fifty-two week high of $184.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

