Ccore (CCO) Market Cap Reaches $120,877.27

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded 271% higher against the dollar. One Ccore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0711 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ccore has a total market cap of $120,877.27 and approximately $112.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ccore alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00066383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00020618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00064341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.74 or 0.00800350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00097273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,434.87 or 0.08071734 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore (CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.