Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Lowered by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 165,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,459 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.7% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $38,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $229.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,337. The stock has a market cap of $125.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $237.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.86 and a 200-day moving average of $194.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,514.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.57.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

