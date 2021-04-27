Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cascades in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Cascades to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Cascades from C$22.50 to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

CAS traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$14.88. 513,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,511. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$12.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.37.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cascades will post 2.2200001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

