Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $292.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carvana’s vertically integrated, online platform for buying and selling cars provides a seamless customer experience and vast vehicle selection. Its patented vehicle vending machines also offer a unique experience. There is an accelerated shift to online used-car sales with consumers’ increasing comfort in purchasing big ticket items online amid coronavirus woes. Carvana is witnessing impressive top-line growth on the back of the red-hot used car market and rising adoption of online shopping. However, the company has not yet turned a profit amid rising capital and selling, general & distribution (SG&A) expenses. Carvana’s rising debt levels also play a spoilsport. Stiff competition in the used-car market may pose a threat to Carvana’s long-term prospects. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

Get Carvana alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CVNA. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $264.77.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $294.39 on Monday. Carvana has a 52 week low of $71.56 and a 52 week high of $323.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.47 and a 200 day moving average of $256.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.83 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Carvana will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $29,083.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 33,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.87, for a total transaction of $8,826,275.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 851,576 shares of company stock worth $235,380,658. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in Carvana by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carvana (CVNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.