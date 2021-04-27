Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives $270.12 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $268.56.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

CVNA traded up $16.38 on Monday, reaching $294.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,088. Carvana has a 12-month low of $71.56 and a 12-month high of $323.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.15. The company has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.83 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Carvana will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.86, for a total transaction of $3,078,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,318,235.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 20,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total transaction of $5,652,275.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $245,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 872,275 shares of company stock worth $241,032,934. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Carvana by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Carvana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

