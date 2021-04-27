Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $184.00 to $205.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Carlisle Companies traded as high as $191.96 and last traded at $191.08, with a volume of 499735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.48.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,139.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 39.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 15,887 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 369,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,648,000 after purchasing an additional 54,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

About Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

