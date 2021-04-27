Capreit (TSE:CAR) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Capreit (TSE:CAR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Capreit has a fifty-two week low of C$20.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$2.23. The firm had revenue of C$225.24 million during the quarter.

