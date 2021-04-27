Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.39 million. On average, analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CFFN opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Capitol Federal Financial has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

In related news, EVP Anthony S. Barry acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $126,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,233.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

