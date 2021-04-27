Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capital Power from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Capital Power from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on Capital Power from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on Capital Power in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

CPXWF opened at $30.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.26. Capital Power has a 12-month low of $16.84 and a 12-month high of $30.85.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

