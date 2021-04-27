Capital One Financial Weighs in on EOG Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

EOG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Johnson Rice reiterated an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.69.

EOG Resources stock opened at $69.83 on Monday. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.29 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

