Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. Canon had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.18%.

CAJ stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,676. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canon has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43.

Get Canon alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAJ. Mizuho lowered shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.