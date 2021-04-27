Canadian Utilities (CU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$881.00 million for the quarter.

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$34.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of C$29.37 and a one year high of C$35.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.13.

In related news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.74, for a total value of C$84,099.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,341,675.87. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $136,478.

CU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.13.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

