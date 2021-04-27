Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given a C$160.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) has been assigned a C$160.00 target price by Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$137.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$139.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$145.08.

Shares of CNR stock traded down C$1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$135.41. 582,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,017. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.24 billion and a PE ratio of 27.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$145.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$141.07. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$108.78 and a 1-year high of C$149.44.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.62 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$129.42, for a total transaction of C$647,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,020,572.01. Also, Director Donald Carty bought 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$133.54 per share, with a total value of C$381,926.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,730,567.32. Insiders sold 11,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,026 in the last ninety days.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

