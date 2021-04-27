Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) released its earnings results on Sunday. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.
CNI traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $108.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,191,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $77.20 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.00%.
Canadian National Railway Company Profile
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.
