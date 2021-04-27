Canaccord Genuity Increases Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Price Target to $8.00

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Theratechnologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Leede Jones Gab downgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Theratechnologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.55.

THTX stock opened at $3.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. Theratechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.81 million, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 135.78% and a negative net margin of 37.22%. Equities analysts expect that Theratechnologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 75.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 145,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Theratechnologies by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 78,606 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 6.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

