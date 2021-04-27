California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) versus Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Financial Review

California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.9% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 49.5% of California Beach Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

California Beach Restaurants has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares California Beach Restaurants and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $1.35 billion 1.64 $100.26 million $3.02 15.41

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than California Beach Restaurants.

Profitability

This table compares California Beach Restaurants and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A Dave & Buster’s Entertainment -18.78% -60.06% -4.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for California Beach Restaurants and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Beach Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 0 4 6 1 2.73

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus target price of $43.09, indicating a potential downside of 7.41%. Given Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is more favorable than California Beach Restaurants.

Summary

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment beats California Beach Restaurants on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Beach Restaurants

California Beach Restaurants, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc., engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 02, 2019, it owned and operated 125 venues in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

