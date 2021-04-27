CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CAE. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bankshares raised shares of CAE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$38.78.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE stock opened at C$38.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$11.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 987.95. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$18.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$832.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$840.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CAE will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.