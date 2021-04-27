Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $11.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.76. The company had a trading volume of 183,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,056. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.82. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $75.27 and a 1-year high of $149.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.92.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $7,373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,075,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 33,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $4,891,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 237,935 shares in the company, valued at $34,976,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,124 shares of company stock worth $60,666,839. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.