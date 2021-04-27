Cadence Capital Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:CDM)

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In related news, insider Wayne Davies acquired 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.03 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$57,512.00 ($41,080.00). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 141,563 shares of company stock valued at $138,651.

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

