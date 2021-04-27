Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a buy rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $16.44 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.