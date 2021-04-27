Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Receives $20.00 Average PT from Analysts

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

In other news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,312 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 171,922 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at about $828,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,270 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

COG stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.80. 279,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,880,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.90. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

