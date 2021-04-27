Bureau Veritas’ (BVRDF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BVRDF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bureau Veritas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of BVRDF stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine & Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food & Commodities, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification and Consumer Products.

