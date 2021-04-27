Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $50.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.39.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BLDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

