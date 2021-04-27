BTSE (BTSE) Hits One Day Volume of $239,885.00

BTSE (CURRENCY:BTSE) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. BTSE has a market cap of $10.78 million and approximately $239,885.00 worth of BTSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTSE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.48 or 0.00004629 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BTSE has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00062696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.89 or 0.00284001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $533.33 or 0.00997239 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $385.32 or 0.00720486 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00025482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,318.87 or 0.99697659 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About BTSE

BTSE’s total supply is 165,904,711 coins and its circulating supply is 4,354,711 coins. BTSE’s official Twitter account is @BTSEcom . BTSE’s official website is www.btse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSE is a multi-currency spot and futures trading platform custom-built and is designed to bring efficiency and stability to the cryptocurrency trading landscape today. The BTSE utility token provides a unique opportunity for existing BTSE users and those who wish to use BTSE’s platforms and services. “

Buying and Selling BTSE

