BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 6,792 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,792 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $7,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 386.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 16.7% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,503,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,068,000 after acquiring an additional 164,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AUB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.86. 1,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.07. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $41.84.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

AUB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.