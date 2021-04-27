BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $26.58 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $26,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.92. The stock had a trading volume of 29,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,747. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $148.98 and a 12 month high of $275.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.85 and its 200 day moving average is $236.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.