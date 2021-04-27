BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Decreases Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Global Payments by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,518,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,616 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Global Payments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,495,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,830,043,000 after purchasing an additional 54,665 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Global Payments by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,808,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,883,000 after purchasing an additional 325,571 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Global Payments by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,726,000 after buying an additional 746,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,312,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,509,000 after buying an additional 294,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPN. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.14.

GPN stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $217.16. 5,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,231. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.47 and its 200-day moving average is $196.14. The company has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.98, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total transaction of $99,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,346.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

