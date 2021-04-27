Bruderman Asset Management LLC Has $238,000 Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,392 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 219.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $104.18 on Tuesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.53 and a twelve month high of $118.06. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.08.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $83.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total transaction of $917,338.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,290.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $667,051.44. Insiders sold 75,254 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,814 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

