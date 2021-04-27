Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Issues Earnings Results

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

NYSE BRO traded up $2.33 on Tuesday, reaching $52.13. The company had a trading volume of 16,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,000. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average is $46.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $34.67 and a 1-year high of $50.90.

In other news, Director James Charles Hays purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

