Brokers Set Expectations for Biogen Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.87 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.55. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $24.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $26.13 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BIIB. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.57.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $269.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,152,000 after purchasing an additional 316,017 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 258,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,174,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Biogen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,874,191,000 after buying an additional 125,362 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Biogen by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,422,000 after buying an additional 117,207 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

