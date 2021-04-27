Brokerages Set Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Price Target at $61.67

Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of ZGNX opened at $19.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average is $20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.60. Zogenix has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $32.42.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zogenix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,674,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,448,000 after acquiring an additional 110,792 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zogenix by 1,735.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,168,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,724 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Zogenix by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,756,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,114,000 after acquiring an additional 18,602 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Zogenix by 140.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,050,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,502,000 after acquiring an additional 613,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Zogenix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

