Brokerages Set Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Price Target at €124.36

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €125.18 ($147.27).

WCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of ETR:WCH traded down €0.15 ($0.18) during trading on Monday, hitting €130.50 ($153.53). 59,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.26. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €48.84 ($57.46) and a 1-year high of €133.00 ($156.47). The business’s 50 day moving average is €120.29 and its 200-day moving average is €110.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

