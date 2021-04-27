Brokerages Set Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Target Price at $45.00

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UL. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

UL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,452,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,415. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.16. Unilever has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.5139 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s payout ratio is 71.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 13,019.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629,110 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $673,353,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,824,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Unilever by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Unilever by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,678 shares during the last quarter.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

