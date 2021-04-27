Brokerages Set Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) PT at $44.33

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.78. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $91,789.25. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $104,798.75. Insiders have sold a total of 41,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,313 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $736,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

