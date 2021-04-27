Brokerages Set The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Price Target at GBX 98.75

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 101.43 ($1.33).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTN. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Restaurant Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of RTN stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 124 ($1.62). 2,099,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,914,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of £948.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 118.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 80.13. The Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of GBX 33.76 ($0.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 138 ($1.80).

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

