Brokerages Set Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Target Price at $52.27

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.27.

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,811,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,511,000 after buying an additional 1,049,146 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,887,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,205,000 after buying an additional 501,537 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,620,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,308,000 after buying an additional 23,483 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,141,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,163,000 after buying an additional 579,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its position in Textron by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 860,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,564,000 after purchasing an additional 122,195 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. Textron has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Textron will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

