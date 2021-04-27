Brokerages Set Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Target Price at $61.67

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SON. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of SON stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.36. 294,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,654. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.55.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

