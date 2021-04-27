Brokerages Set Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Target Price at $63.78

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.78.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $124,192.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,675.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,985.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $3,003,133 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 378,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 328.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $63.31. The company had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,463. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -119.90, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

