Brokerages Set IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Target Price at $205.75

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $229.95.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 5.2% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 29.0% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 28,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 11.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 195,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $233.85. 28,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,492. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $128.52 and a 12-month high of $235.51. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.98.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.