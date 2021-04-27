Brokerages Set Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) PT at $8.63

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Harmonic stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $9.20.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.28 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. Research analysts expect that Harmonic will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 12,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $96,919.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,635.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ian Graham sold 7,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $60,008.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,647.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 328,265 shares of company stock worth $2,688,322. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Harmonic by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

