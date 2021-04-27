Brokerages Set Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) PT at $89.67

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.27.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,238,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,147. The stock has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.03. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $93.57.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.