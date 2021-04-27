Brokerages Set Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) PT at C$36.13

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.13.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

In other news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.74, for a total transaction of C$84,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,341,675.87. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $136,478.

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$34.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$33.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.43 billion and a PE ratio of 26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.15. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of C$29.37 and a 12-month high of C$35.95.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$881.00 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Canadian Utilities will post 2.1199999 EPS for the current year.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.