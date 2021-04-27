Brokerages Set Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Price Target at C$4.08

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.08.

AAV has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

TSE:AAV opened at C$3.22 on Friday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of C$1.51 and a 1 year high of C$3.46. The stock has a market cap of C$605.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$69.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total value of C$148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,996,458.80.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

