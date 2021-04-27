Brokerages Expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Analysts expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report sales of $1.87 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Clorox’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.88 billion and the lowest is $1.86 billion. The Clorox reported sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full year sales of $7.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.54 billion to $7.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $7.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 89.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 25.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after buying an additional 15,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 253.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 18,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $187.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a 1-year low of $176.73 and a 1-year high of $239.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

