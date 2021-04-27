Brokerages Expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to Post $1.49 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56. Science Applications International posted earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAIC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Science Applications International stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.27. 331,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,587. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $68.76 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

